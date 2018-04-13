Sky News abruptly ends segment when former head of British Armed Forces questions Syria gas attack

Share Reddit +1 Share Shares 0

General Jonathan Shaw found out what happens when you don’t stick to the pro-war script.

The former commander of British Forces in Iraq was abruptly cut off and had his segment ended on Sky News when he questioned why Syrian leader Assad would launch a gas attack on his own people.

Former head of British Armed Forces says Assad had no motivation to carry out chemical weapons attack, promptly gets cut off by Sky News host. Just a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/6hYYYxrBM7 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 13, 2018

When asked if the Russians have “made it more difficult for the UK to launch any kind of attack without putting it to Parliament,” Shaw responded, “Apart from all that, the debate that seems to be missing from this is, and this was mentioned by the (Russian) ambassador, was what possible motive might have triggered Syria to launch a chemical attack at this time in this place.

“The Syrians are winning. Don’t take my word for it — take the American military’s word.”

After citing to examples of Americans — including President Trump — saying the civil war is effectively over, Shaw was abruptly cut off.

“I’m very sorry. You’ve been very patient waiting for us but we do need to leave it there,” the host said, silencing Shaw.

“I’m very sorry. Thank you very much indeed.”

As the host stared at the camera for several moments, the segment ended.