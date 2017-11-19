Bitter Hillary fantasizes about leaving Earth to be president on another planet

Share Reddit +1 Share Shares 0

Hillary Clinton really wants to be president — even if that means blasting off from Earth to do so.

The failed Democratic candidate recently talked with Now This, a liberal online news outlet, where she pined for a presidency.

While discussing a variety of topics, Clinton envisioned leaving Earth and venturing Earth 2, where that planet faces the same issues as the actual Earth.

What would be happening right now if Hillary Clinton were president? pic.twitter.com/4Ss4RNyZtd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 19, 2017

“We went to another planet with Hillary,” the caption reads as Clinton and Now This’s Nico Pitney fired off a series of topics.

“People joke about Earth 2, where you are president,” he told a giggling Hillary.

On Earth 2’s North Korea, Clinton said she would have “full on diplomatic pressure” to solve the crisis with the portly dictator Kim Jong-un.

Clinton said if she was in charge, she would be “putting as much money as it took into enforcing the laws we already have,” and added she would want “universal background checks.”

After answering a question about the opioid crisis, a handler attempted to cut off the interview.

“I fear we have to end it here,” a voice off camera said.

“Okay,” Pitney responded.

“You want one more? I’ll be short — one more. Because I like being on Earth 2,” Hillary said.

Pitney then asked Clinton what she would do about Russia.

“If I had been president, or on Earth 2, where I am,” Hillary said she would have an “independent commission” look into the alleged Russian “hacking” of the presidential election.

“I worry about ’18. I worry about 2020 because this is the first time we’ve even been attacked and not imposed any real consequences on our adversary,” Clinton asserted, ignoring moves by Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration to impose new sanctions on Russia since the election.

The L.A. Times reported in late October:

The Russian government on Friday accused the United States of displaying “hostility” as the Trump administration belatedly took the first steps toward imposing new sanctions to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

In early August, after considerable delay and with minimal fanfare, President Trump signed into law a measure that required the new sanctions, which target individuals and firms with ties to Russian defense and intelligence agencies.

Under the law, companies that “knowingly engage in a significant transaction” with people or firms on the list could be subject to U.S. sanctions after Jan. 28.