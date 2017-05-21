CA Dem leader waves middle fingers, leads ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ chant at convention

May 21, 2017
By Kyle Olson
Democrat anger and bitterness were palpable in Sacramento, California on Saturday.

Outgoing California Democratic Party chairman John Burton left his position by waving his middle fingers in the air and leading the convention hall in a chant of “F*ck Donald Trump.”

Politico’s Carla Marinucci, who tweeted video of the moment, reports Burton received a standing ovation.

The Associated Press reported on the moment, too, and showed party members joining in:

Sacramento Bee political reporter Christopher Cadelago fondly called it a “mic drop moment for the 84-year-old.”

Cameras captured House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and former Obama Labor Secretary Hilda Solis laughing as Burton flipped off the president: