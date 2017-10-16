‘Cold creepiness rarely seen’: Hillary seethes when asked about Wikileaks

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton became visibly irritated during an interview with Australian TV when she was asked about Wikileaks and its founder, Julian Assange.

In the interview with 4corners, she appeared tired with bags under her eyes, and her bitterness over losing the election to Donald Trump clearly remained.

“I think Assange has become a nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator,” Clinton said, apparently referring to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

When the interviewer noted many people in Australia view Assange as a “martyr for free speech and freedom of information.”

Clinton bristled.

“I mean, he’s a tool of Russian intelligence,” she responded. “If he’s such a martyr for free speech, why doesn’t WikiLeaks ever publish anything coming out of Russia?”

The interviewer pushed back on Clinton’s claims.

“Isn’t he just doing what journalists do which is publish information when they get it?” she was asked.

“I don’t think so,” Hillary snapped. “I think for number one, it’s stolen information, and number two, if all you did was publish it, that would be one thing,” she asserted, before claiming there was a “concerted operation between WikiLeaks and Russia and most likely, people in the United States to, as I say, weaponized that information.”

Later, Assange slammed Clinton.

There's something wrong with Hillary Clinton. It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement. Watch closely. Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen. https://t.co/JNw2dkXgdu — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 15, 2017

“There’s something wrong with Hillary Clinton. It is not just her constant lying,” he tweeted.

“It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement. Watch closely. Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen.”