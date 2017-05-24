SHOCK: Dem rally speaker declares Trump budget designed for ‘ethnic cleansing’

A Philadelphia bishop is accusing the President Trump of attempting to implement “ethnic cleansing” through proposed budget cuts designed to shrink the federal government.

“This budget, if I can be honest with you, is an attempt to implement ethnic cleansing in this nation from people of color, but also poor white folk from whom services being but will be impacted the most,” Bishop Dwayne Royster said at a Wednesday social justice rally broadcast by ABC News.

“President Trump and his surrogates have used dog whistle language to speak about race in negative ways and create fear in the hearts of Americans,” he continued.

“Here is the reality many poor black families and brown families and Asian families and indigenous families will be devastated by this budget. The reality is that there is many poor white families that will be devastated by this budget, as well.”

“In an attempt to hurt families of color, the president has hurt white folks, as well. These cuts will take away jobs in needed industries like healthcare, put people out of work and increase poverty in this nation,” Royster said.

The bishop, who heads Philadelphia’s Living Water United Church of Christ, went on to explain that Trump’s overarching goal is to drive people into poverty by giving their money to rick folks.

Americans will literally drop dead because of the president’s proposed budget, Royster claimed.

“We will see an increase in the early death and suffering as a result of lack of healthcare access through Medicaid,” Royster said, “seniors starving for lack of access to programs like Meals on Wheels, an increase in infant mortality from a lack of proper prenatal care and reproductive care for women.

“At the root of all this is an immoral desire to continue the transfer of wealth from the poorest in this nation to a handful of the richest,” he continued, before issuing a message specifically to the president.

“Mr. Trump, this is sin in any form,” Royster said. “So we say to Donald Trump hands off our families, hands off our healthcare, hands off this budget, hands off this nation, hands off.

“And make sure, when we go to put a right budget together, make sure it addresses families first, and make sure we’re building this nation at its most basic foundation.”

Royster essentially declared Trump an evil sinner as the president and administration officials were meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Royster, flanked by supporters with signs that read “I stand with Planned Parenthood,” leveled his charges against Trump from the Capitol lawn Wednesday as part of a broader rally that also included a host of other social justice crusaders.

The bishop is currently the political director for PICO – People Improving Communities through Organizing – which advocates liberal policies on healthcare, immigration, and social justice issues.

And it’s certainly not the first time Royster has leveled some wild accusations at Trump.

In March, Royster told Bloomberg the president’s ban on travel from terrorist-linked countries has nothing to do with protecting Americans and alleged the ban “is merely a tool by the administration to continue to stoke the fears of the nation against the Muslim population that is both foreign and domestic.”