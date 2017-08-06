‘F*ck Zuck 2020’ street art appears as Facebook founder hires Hillary strategist

As Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg begins to surround himself with political consultants, street art appeared in California recently that shows not everyone would “like” his rumored political run.

Los Angeles street artist Sabo recently posted several Facebook photos showing his latest work: “F*ck Zuck 2020” street art in Pasadena.

The poster features the familiar Facebook hand with the blue cuff, except Sabo modified it with a middle finger:

They even appeared over the traffic lights:

C Net recently reported Zuckerberg has hired a former Hillary Clinton operative to help him navigate political issues:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Precilla Chan have tapped the former chief strategist for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to aid their foundation, according to Politico.

Joel Benenson will conduct research for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the foundation that the couple set up for their philanthropic projects. The two have vowed to give away virtually all of their fortune through the initiative.

Benenson is a former Democratic pollster who advised both Clinton and President Barack Obama. He’s the latest in a string of hires from the political world, including David Plouffe, who ran Obama’s campaign in 2008.

Printed posters and bumper stickers of the “F*ck Zuck 2020” image are available at UnsavoryAgents.com.