MAD MAXINE: Impeach Trump over NFL kneelers!

Come hell or high water, Maxine Waters is going to try to impeach President Trump.

During a weekend appearance on MSNBC, the California congresswoman told host Joy Reid that Trump “is the most deplorable person I have ever met, seen or witnessed,” and that he should be impeached in part due to his response to the NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

“It is absolutely outrageous and dangerous what he’s doing,” Waters declared, referring to the president’s call for a boycott of the league.

“He started dog-whistling to that constituency during the campaign and started his division,” she said, bringing up former White House advisor Steve Bannon.

“They frighten people. They play into racism. They do what every other president either has attempted not to do, or at least showed some signs of, uh, you know, trying to bring people together, or not divide,” she said.

Waters didn’t denounce the divisive actions of the NFL players snubbing the American flag and national anthem.

“He is about division. He is about signaling to that core group of his that this country that he wants to make great again is all about making it white,” she declared.

Waters asserted that Trump won’t criticize Vladimir Putin, but he’ll “criticize NFL players.”

“I know we’re not talking Russia and collusion today, and we’re not talking about obstruction of justice, but I hope people understand it’s about all of this,” she said, apparently including his strong reaction to the kneelers, “that he should not be the president of the United States.

“And we’ve got to get ready for impeachment,” Waters said, clapping her hands.

On Friday, Trump said he hoped NFL team owners would fire any “son of a bitch” who kneels during the national anthem.