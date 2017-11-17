MAXINE WATERS: Impeach Trump — for name-calling!

Share Reddit +1 Share Shares 0

Maxine Waters loves to talk about millennials, and she’s apparently adopted some of their traits, too.

The California congresswoman made an appearance on Bloomberg TV on Thursday and her definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” — the standard for impeaching a president of the United States — appears to be lowering.

When asked what she hopes to achieve with her frequent “Impeach 45” chants around the country, Waters responded, “I have learned over the years that I’ve been in this business that there a few people who are willing to speak truth to power and to talk about what really is bothering our society and our democracy.

“It is not thought well of to step outside of that box,” Waters said.

“When I talk about impeachment, I describe what I think about this president. I think he’s deplorable and I think he defined himself in the campaign the way that he mocked and mimicked a disabled journalist, the way he talked about grabbing women by their private parts,” she said.

“The way he called names of his peers, etc., etc.,” Waters told Bloomberg, apparently referring to his Republican primary opponents.

“I think that’s unacceptable, and for people to allow this kind of behavior to be normalized is beyond what I believe our democracy should be all about, and so I encourage people and I inspire people and I show people that you don’t have to be intimidated. You don’t have to be afraid and you don’t have to be traditional,” she said.

“You need to step outside of the box and tell it like it is. That’s what I do.

“Everywhere I go, I say, ‘Impeach 45.'”

She added Trump should be impeached because “there’s a belief that there has been collusion” with Russia.

“It’s all there,” she insisted.

As ABC notes, “When it comes to impeachment, the Constitution lists ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,’ as justification for the proceedings…”

Name-calling is now a high crime?