Maxine Waters pushes Trump impeachment — during eulogy!

Donald Trump is living rent-free in the head of Maxine Waters.

The California congresswoman went on a stem winder of a eulogy during comedian Dick Gregory’s funeral on Saturday, quickly turning it political and attacking the president of the United States, instead of remembering her friend.

“I’m cleaning out the White House,” Waters declared. “We’re going to sanitize the White House. We’re not going to take what is happening in this country.

“Haven’t you taken enough?” she yelled to the crowd.

“And then comes along this person,” she said with a sneer, referring to Trump.

“This person who does not respect you. This dishonorable human being who cheats everybody! This dishonorable human being who will lie at the drop of a hat.

“This dishonorable human being who has the alt-right, and the KKK and everybody else inside his Cabinet!” she bellowed to applause.

RELATED: Maxine Waters accuses Ben Carson of being ‘white-wing nationalist’

“This dishonorable human being who can criticize everybody but (Vladimir) Putin and Russia,” Waters said, referring to the man who just increased sanctions on the blustering country.

Moments later, Waters said, “Not only are we going to clean out the White House. We’re going to take back the house that slaves built!

Closing, she said, “And I know my colleagues get very upset. Some get afraid when I say ‘impeachment,'” she told the cheering mourners.

“When I get through with Donald Trump, he’s going to wish he had been impeached!” Waters yelled, pointing at the crowd.

“I feel it very deeply — I am so offended by him and I love my people so much I’m not gonna put up with it.

“I’m gonna say ‘Impeach 45 everyday,’ ‘Impeach 45 everyday,’ ‘Impeach 45 everyday,'” she said during the eulogy.