CONFUSION: Maxine Waters accuses Ben Carson of being ‘white-wing nationalist’

Maxine Waters’s latest rant against Donald Trump and his administration was so unhinged, it amounted to word spittle that could be hear on any street corner in L.A.

Appearing before the Los Angeles Community Review Board, Waters launched into Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

Complaining there is “uncertainty” because of the Trump administration, Waters said, “Mr. Mnuchin, who is the Treasury Secretary, who is responsible for over 36,000 foreclosures in this area, is now the Secretary of the Treasury,” repeating herself.

“Standing next to him just yesterday, or day before yesterday, I’m getting these days mixed up,” the 79-year-old California congresswoman said.

She continued, “While the president was defending the white-wing (sic) nationalists and the KKK and all of those alt-right groups that were basically out there in Virginia literally beating and marching and ranting about Jews and black people, etc., etc.,” she said.

“But, this is what this Cabinet looks like,” she added, turning to Trump’s personnel, “where we talking about Mnuchin or Ben Carson,” as the audience whooped on the attack.

Waters then promised she would skewer him soon.

“He’s got to come before my committee. If you think ‘reclaiming my time’ that I did with Mnuchin, you wait till Ben Carson comes,” she said as the crowd erupted.

Waters isn’t the only one attacking Carson.

The Washington Times reports:

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson revealed Wednesday that his Virginia home was recently vandalized with “hateful rhetoric” about President Trump.

Mr. Carson wrote a now-viral Facebook post in response to the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, recalling two personal stories that demonstrated the benefits of Americans listening to one another and taking the high road as opposed to wallowing in their own hate.

“Regarding all of the racial and political strife emanating from the events in Charlottesville last weekend, let me relate a story,” Mr. Carson began. “Several years ago we bought a farm in rural Maryland. One of the neighbors immediately put up a Confederate flag. A friend of ours who is an African-American three-star general was coming to visit and immediately turned around concluding that he was in the wrong place. Interestingly, all the other neighbors immediately put up American flags shaming the other neighbor who took down the Confederate flag.”

“More recently our home in Virginia along with that of a neighbor was vandalized by people who also wrote hateful rhetoric about President Trump,” he continued. “We were out of town, but other kind, embarrassed neighbors cleaned up most of the mess before we returned.”

The Michigan Chronicle, a black newspaper in Detroit, tore into Carson and labeled him the “Shame of Detroit”:

Being appointed Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and being a House Negro are two different things. It now appears HUD Secretary Ben Carson is imminently qualified to be a House Negro, but remains as unqualified as ever to lead HUD.

“Behold the House Negro,” the editorial declared.