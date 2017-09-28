Pelosi mutters ‘oh God’ during question, suffers brain freeze, stares at reporters

Nancy Pelosi wanted to talk about a bailout for Puerto Rico today, but a reporter wanted her opinion on “gun legislation” moving through Congress instead.

The House Minority Leader couldn’t hide her disdain for — or fear of — the question.

While addressing reporters today, Pelosi muttered “oh God” into a hot mic while a reporter was asking about the bill.

“Madame Leader, I’d like to get your thoughts on some gun legislation moving toward the floor…” the reporter began.

“Oh God,” Pelosi said.

“Yeah,” she muttered to herself when the reporter said the bill would “deregulate silencers and undermine concealed carry laws.”

“Well, in addition to that, it’s the silencers, it’s the, uh, conceal and carry,” Pelosi said, repeating what the reporter just said, “and it’s also, uh, uh,” she continued, before suffering a brain freeze for several awkward moments, before blurting out, “pier— uh, um, armor-piercing bullets.”

One reason she may not have wanted to talk about guns is because the National Rifle Association has a higher approval rating than Congress.

Last year, the NRA enjoyed a 42 percent approval rating, according to NBC.

The job approval of Congress sits at a paltry 8 percent, according to an Economist poll.

Pelosi’s approval sits at 26 percent, the poll reveals.