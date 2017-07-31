Pelosi ‘believes she will be Speaker again’ — ‘can smell good midterm election’

As Republicans continue to fail to deliver on key promises to voters, Nancy Pelosi believes Democrats’ prospects are increasing, and that’s why she’s not going anywhere, according to one veteran reporter.

A.B. Stoddard tells Fox Business Network the 77-year-old House Minority Leader “believes she will be Speaker again.”

“Democrats had their chance to get rid of Nancy Pelosi in November and they didn’t do it and that was their window,” Stoddard said.

“It’s too late now. She can smell a good midterm election for Democrats. She’s not going to step down. She believe she’ll be Speaker again,” the Real Clear Politics reporter added.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently predicted a Speaker Pelosi in 2019 if Republicans don’t pass sweeping change for American taxpayers.

During an appearance on Fox News in mid-July, Gingrich urged Republicans to focus on economic growth.

.@newtgingrich: "If we don't have economic growth next year, I think we're in real danger of having Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2019." — Fox News, July 18, 2017

“They have got to pass by Thanksgiving, and get signed into law, by Thanksgiving, a very large tax cut, retroactively designed back to January 1 to make sure that we have enough economic growth in 2018. That Republicans can run as the party of prosperity, of jobs, of higher take home pay, and of economic growth,” Gingrich said.

He said the “highest focus” should be getting the tax bill passed.

“If we don’t have economic growth next year, I think we’re in real danger of having Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2019,” Gingrich said.

He predicted Republicans would retain power if there is economic growth.