MORE Pelosi brain freeze: Confused about time of day, botches name of own guest

Prior to the start of a Friday press conference intended to attack President Trump’s tax cut proposal, Nancy Pelosi was handed a folder of what she was supposed to tell reporters.

It might have been good for her to actually browse it before stepping to the microphone.

As the House Minority Leader was waiting for several invited guests to file in behind her, she could hear muttering to herself, “Is it still morning?”

“Yeah,” she answered — herself — with a laugh.

After tripping over the word “incentives,” moments later she did a verbal face plant when she tried to say “giveaways.”

Accusing the Republicans of cutting taxes for the “rich” at the expense of working class taxpayers, Pelosi called it “a buffet of tax getaways — giveaways.”

Second later, she had trouble saying “GOP bill,” saying “G-O pill—GOP bill.”

Then the mistake of not reading her notes came back to bite her.

While introducing her guests, she said one woman’s son suffers from “microceph— microcephaly,” before flubbing “Nabisco,” the popular cracker and cookie company.

According to a press release from Pelosi’s office, a guest’s name was “Susan Flashman.”

Turning to her invitees, Pelosi said, “We’ll lead off today with Suzanne Fleishmann— Flashman.”

After thanking Flashman for her remarks, the 77-year-old House Minority Leader said, “You’ve answered the question, ‘why.’

“Why would they take away this extraordinary medical, uh, uh, deduction, medical, extraordinary medical expenses,” she said.

After stumbling over saying “permanently,” Pelosi appeared to suffer a brain freeze.

“Tax advantage to, uh,” she said, before stopping and staring at reporters, before continuing, “create jobs overseas…”

Wrapping up the appearance, Pelosi again tripped over Susan Flashman’s name.