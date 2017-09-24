Pelosi suffers brain freeze while defending NFL kneelers: ‘Kaep– Kaep– Kaepernick’

Nancy Pelosi defended unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s “First Amendment” right to disrespect the American flag during the national anthem, even if she struggled to say his name.

During an appearance on “Meet The Press,” Pelosi sided with the former 49ers quarterback, and other players refusing to stand for our country.

The House Minority Leader chided President Trump for his comments, saying she believes he’s violating his promise to “bring people together.”

She didn’t criticize the players, who are offending so many Americans.

“Colin Kaep— Kaep— Kaepernick, uh, doing what he did, says this flag enables me to do this. This national anthem enables me to do this,” she said, initially struggling to speak.

“This is about freedom of expression,” Pelosi said.

She added Trump’s response is “unfortunate” and believes he was “ill advised” to criticize the anti-American players.

During an appearance for a U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama on Friday, President Trump blasted NFL players standing against America by taking a knee during the national anthem.

Campaigning for Luther Strange for the seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump waded into the controversy.

“We’re proud of our country. We respect our flag,” the president told the audience in Huntsville.

Trump doesn’t mince words about traitors kneeling during “National Anthem”

Mark me, Roger Goodell…

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field! He’s fired.’

“‘He’s fired!'” Trump shouted to a roaring audience.

The president’s slam comes one day after the stadium in San Francisco for a game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams was less than half full.

“Time for kickoff,” LA Times reporter Lindsey Thiry tweeted.

In the second half, the seats were only about half full.