Pelosi suffers brain freeze — while questioning Trump’s ‘fitness’ to be president!

Nancy Pelosi suffered an ill-timed brain freeze on Thursday, just as she was questioning Donald Trump’s “fitness” to serve as president.

The House Minority Leader was criticizing the Republican tax plan during a press conference when the topic turned to articles of impeachment that were filed by several House Democrats this week.

Seeking to distance herself from from the impeachment push, Pelosi said, “People want to go do some other things, that’s up to them, but that’s not what our focus is.

“Our focus is on (the tax fight). The, uh—” she said before trailing off and staring at reporters. “Public— has questions about the fitness of this president to be president,” she insisted, recovering from her apparent brain freeze, “and that’s a, a legitimate discussion.

“But our focus, our energy, our, uh— purpose is to get a better deal for the America’s working— America’s working families,” she repeated.