PHOTOS: Obama lectures ‘we can’t hide behind a wall’ — from behind a wall!

It’s easy to lecture the world about walls when you’re protected by one.

That’s exactly what former President Barack Obama did today.

Grabien reports:

Sitting alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former President Obama lectured the current administration about its immigration policy Thursday.

While not mentioning President Trump by name, Obama made clear to whom he was leveling his criticism.

“In this new world that we live in we can’t isolate ourselves,” Obama said. “We can’t hide behind a wall.”



As the security measures enacted to protect the former president show, talk is cheap.

Spectators attempt to photograph Obama behind security barricade by Brandenburg Gate earlier today in #Berlin. pic.twitter.com/q8cZg804sn — Clifford Gagliardo (@CliffGagliardo) May 25, 2017

Onlookers strained to take pictures of Obama, who was “behind (a) security barricade.”

The police were ready for anything that might come their way, and stood guard, protecting the wall protecting Obama:

Now I know why the security is crazy in Berlin. Looks like Obama and Merkle are in town! pic.twitter.com/2YKiUWjL7c — Mike Barns (@Barnsy70) May 25, 2017

There were concrete barriers protecting the police protecting the wall protecting Obama:

Police began days in advance, with a local paper calling the security tactics the “toughest” yet.

Berlin sets up toughest security yet for Obama visit during Church congress https://t.co/POgd5Es5Wn pic.twitter.com/Rsy5verNkH — The Local Germany (@TheLocalGermany) May 24, 2017

When Obama visited Berlin in November, security forces created a perimeter:

President Obama is visiting Berlin today and due to the extensive security measures for all road users long delays are expected from 16:00 pic.twitter.com/8HzvAs6MrY — Team Global (@team_global) November 16, 2016

Barriers and heavily armed police forces protected his hotel:

Tight security just before the arrival of President Barack Obama in Hotel Adlon in Berlin – #CNNiReport pic.twitter.com/spcomQ2FRt — Markku R. Peltonen (@markpelton) November 16, 2016

But all the world heard was the our former Dear Leader saying, “We can’t hide behind a wall.”