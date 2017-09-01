HOW LOW CAN IT GO? Congress job approval at 8%!

President Trump’s approval numbers may be under water, but he’s significantly more popular than House Speaker Paul Ryan or House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

A new poll by The Economist finds Trump with a 39 percent “favorable” rating, with 23 percent holding a “very favorable” view of the president, and 16 percent “somewhat favorable.”

Forty-five percent say they have a “very unfavorable” view of Trump.

While Democrats and some Congressional Republicans may be reassured by Trump’s relatively low numbers, leaders of both parties fair significantly worse in the poll taken August 27-29.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is held in a “very favorable” light by only 6 percent of poll respondents, and a combined 26 percent view him positively.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fairs even worse.

A combined 18 percent of Americans view him favorably.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s numbers aren’t any better than Ryan’s.

Only 7 percent hold a “very favorable” view of her, while 19 percent hold a “somewhat favorable” view, totaling 26 percent.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s ratings are a little better — he’s viewed favorably by a combined 29 percent of respondents.

The poll also finds only 8 percent of Americans approve of how Congress is handling its job, with a meager 3 percent saying they “strongly approve.”

Only 7 percent of Republicans “strongly approve” of the job the Republican-led Congress is doing, and a combined 20 percent do so.