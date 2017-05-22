More praise in Middle East: Egyptian president says Trump ‘capable of doing impossible’

Share Reddit +1 Share Shares 0

President Trump is continuing to defy his detractors at home by wooing more world leaders in the Middle East.

During a Sunday meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sisi told the American president that he is “capable of doing the impossible.”

“Mr. President, let me express our appreciation and respect,” Sisi said through a translator.

“Let me say that you have a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.”

Trump laughed and replied, “That’s very interesting…I agree.”

CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond characterized the meeting between the two as “a buddy comedy routine.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Yahoo reports:

Israeli ministers have approved measures aimed at improving the Palestinian economy and facilitating crossings, rare moves said to be at Donald Trump’s request hours ahead of the US president’s arrival.

An Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity that ministers were responding to a Trump request to present him with “confidence-building measures” ahead of his talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday.

In a statement, Trump’s administration welcomed the moves, saying he “has been encouraging both sides to take steps that improve the environment for peace making.”

“He has expressed particular interest in taking steps to improve the Palestinian economy in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

In what the Israeli official described as a “gesture for Trump’s visit, which does not harm Israel’s interests”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet on Sunday approved the enlargement of a Palestinian industrial zone on the edge of the southern West Bank.

“You have a great opportunity right now,” Trump told Rivlin. “There’s a great feeling for peace throughout the Middle East. I think people have just had enough. They’ve had enough of the bloodshed and the killing.”