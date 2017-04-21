Protesters heckle minister during town hall opening prayer

Protesters from the organizing group “Indivisible” started a congressional town hall meeting off on a contentious note when they heckled a minister offering the opening prayer.
Congressman Jack Bergman was holding a meeting with constituents in Gaylord, Michigan on Thursday.
As Grace Baptist Church Assistant Pastor Dr. Derek Hagland began a prayer, several in the crowd shouted “separation of church and state” loudly, drowning out the pastor’s words.
Watch:
Some members of the crowd cheer “separation of church and state” during opening prayer for Congressman Bergman town hall. @upnorthlive pic.twitter.com/lbLGxDpruR
— Raphael Pires (@rpires_news) April 20, 2017