Protesters heckle minister during town hall opening prayer

Protesters from the organizing group “Indivisible” started a congressional town hall meeting off on a contentious note when they heckled a minister offering the opening prayer.

Congressman Jack Bergman was holding a meeting with constituents in Gaylord, Michigan on Thursday.

As Grace Baptist Church Assistant Pastor Dr. Derek Hagland began a prayer, several in the crowd shouted “separation of church and state” loudly, drowning out the pastor’s words.

Watch: