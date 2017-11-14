VIDEO: Maxine Waters ‘Impeach 45!’ chant sends GLAMOUR awards into frenzy

Share Reddit +1 Share Shares 0

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters continued her crusade against President Trump this week by leading women at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in an “Impeach 45!” chant at Brooklyn’s King Theatre.

Waters addressed a theatre packed with liberal women – and school girls bused in from around Manhattan – on Monday, when she heaped praise on Glamour, a progressive women’s magazine that honored the 79-year-old career politician with its Woman of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award, and took shots at the president.

While many speeches during the evening by other honorees like Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid, and others were mostly uplifting messages seemingly aimed at local school girls, Waters focused on recruiting the next generation of progressive politicians and her never-ending campaign to oust the president.

“This is your country, this is your future, and our democracy is at stake. So, not only am I depending on all of the progressives everywhere, but I’m depending on young people. I’m depending on the millennials to do what we know they can do,” Waters said.

“You see again what is going on. You understand who is being disadvantaged. You understand who is being undermined. And you also understand those who would intimidate you and try to dismiss you and keep you from becoming what you want to become,” she continued. “Trust yourselves. Do not doubt yourselves. Do what you know your mind and your heart is telling you to do. …

“You recognize when a leader is irresponsible. You recognize when a leader is dishonorable and disrespectful of you. You recognize when a leader is dangerous, even if that leader is the president of the United States of America,” Waters said to a roaring applause.

“And I want you to have the courage. I want you to know that you can stand up to him or anybody else. For those who say to me, ‘You are asking for something too soon and too early, be careful, don’t jeopardize yourself, don’t say what you’re saying right now,’ but I continue to say, ‘Impeach him! Impeach him! Impeach him!

“Impeach 45! Impeach 45! I didn’t hear you! Impeach 45!”

The speech follows numerous others by Waters in recent months – at political fundraisers, an AIDS charity event and even during a eulogy for comedian Dick Gregory – that she turned into rallies to impeach Donald Trump over unproven accusations his campaign conspired with the Russians to steal the 2016 election from Democrat Hillary Clinton, has The American Mirror reported.

In a speech to “homeless LGBTQ youth” at New York City’s Ali Forney Center in October, Waters vowed to “take Trump out.”

“I’m sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight,” Waters said.

The career politician offered no apologies for her comments when confronted by CNN about the threat days later.

“Everybody knows that I’m on the front lines not talking about any physical harm to anybody, but I am talking about impeachment and I’m not going to stop,” Waters said.

Two days after her comments in New York City, Waters took the stage in front of Los Angeles City Hall for the “non political” Los Angeles AIDS walk, which she also turned into a platform to push her agenda.

She congratulated APLA Health for meeting online fundraising goals and briefly outlined the progress made to control the AIDS epidemic, then quickly pivoted to Trump and Republicans in Congress.

“We face unprecedented challenges today in our struggle against HIV and AIDS and I want you to know those people in Congress on the opposite side of the aisle from me control every branch of our federal government,” Waters said. “And we have, unfortunately, an unstable, erratic person in the White House.”

“We don’t know what this president will do, or say, or tweet from one day to the next. Don’t forget, this is not a political event, but I’m heading toward impeachment,” Waters said with a snicker.

Those comments followed a similar speech during a eulogy for comedian Dick Gregory in September.

Waters wasted little time in turning the eulogy into a tirade against Trump, whom she repeatedly referred to as a “dishonorable human being,” The American Mirror reported.

Instead of remembering her “friend,” Waters declared she’s “going to sanitize the White House,” and rid the country of “this dishonorable human being who has the alt-right, and the KKK and everybody else inside his Cabinet!”

“When I get through with Donald Trump, he’s going to wish he had been impeached!” Waters yelled, pointing at the crowd.