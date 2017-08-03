VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi holds aide’s hand while navigating sidewalk

Nancy Pelosi appears to be growing feeble of mind, but now of body, too?

The 77-year-old, three-decade member of Congress was recently approached by a citizen with an ominous message: “Prison time is coming soon. Be ready.”

"Prison time is coming soon, be ready". – Right in your face, @NancyPelosi 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/XBDKfKIT7j — Cal Cowboy (@RightWingLawman) August 2, 2017

After leaning in to hear the man’s statement, Pelosi didn’t react and instead, turned and walked away.

An aide approached Pelosi and grabbed her hand as she navigated the sidewalk.

The American Mirror has been documented Pelosi’s bizarre behavior regularly.

In mid-July, the House Minority Leader had a bizarre reaction as a reporter was asking her about North Korean aggression: She giggled.

Pelosi was fielding questions from reporters during her weekly press conference, and as she finished an answer about arts funding, one said, “Speaking of the arts,” as Pelosi giggled.

“Kim Jung In,” he continued, “has been celebrating their ICBM launch with some cultural” events, the reporter said as Pelosi laughed strangely.

Pelosi regained her composure as the reporter went on, before she sighed loudly into the microphone.

As the reporter finished asking his question about whether Pelosi thinks the administration will be able to protect the West Coast from an attack, she justified her bonafides by saying she’s “one of the few members of Congress to have visited Pyongyang.”

During a late June event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Pelosi would awkwardly stop mid-sentence repeatedly, stare at the audience, and then continue speaking.

Speaking about her father, Pelosi said, “He was part of a group called the Berkson Group and they did rallies and pageants and parades and um, and when he stood up on the floor of Congress, ‘I stand here as a representative of the—” she said before halting and staring at the audience.

Then she resumed, “members of the Jewish army.”

Moments later, while she was talking about a planning an agenda after losing four special elections, she said, “For us, we have to make sure that our members—-participate in that.”

While urging liberals to tell their Obamacare story, Pelosi said, “At least go to Facebook, Twitter, whatever— Instagram— any platform that you want.”

A short time later, she froze as she was talking about the Republican healthcare overhaul bill.

“Home care— some, you know, people are at home but they still get care from, uh— from Medicaid,” she said, after momentarily staring at the audience and seemingly groping for words.

She added, “It will have a tremendous impact on what families can do for their children—” she said, continuing to motion with her hands with no words being said, before finally saying, “with relationship to what they need to do.”

Pelosi’s continued strange behavior will likely do little to alleviate the concerns many Democrats are now voicing about their leader.

And now she has to have her and held as she navigating a sidewalk?