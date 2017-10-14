VIDEO: Pelosi suffers more brain freezes, trips over saying ‘natural’

Is it a coincidence more Democrats are calling for new leadership as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi continues to struggle to get through public appearances without suffering brain freezes and having trouble speaking?

As Pelosi addressed reporters on Thursday, she had bizarre moments where she would stop and appear to be groping for words, and at one point even stumbled over saying the word “natural.”

Pelosi botched an attempt to coyly raise the specter of a female president.

Saying the decision to use nuclear weapons should be a bi-partisan decision, she said, “Because it’s about all presidents — no matter who or she may be down the road.”

While attempting to recall a number of people she had spoken with, she seemed to try to gloss over that she couldn’t recall the name of one of them.

“Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew,” she said, recalling one of the Obama appointees who had a part in negotiating the Iran nuclear agreement.

“And uh, former, uh,” she said, staring at the reporters. “Deputy secre— Undersecretary of State, uh,” she continued, before stopping, looking down and swallowing. After an awkward moment, she seemed to skip over the individual’s name and added, “who was magnificent in terms of the negotiations.”

While criticizing Trump’s response to natural disasters, Pelosi repeatedly tripped over saying “natural.”

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s— it lacks knowledge. Knowledge about what the role is of FEMA and others in time of national— natur— natural disaster,” she said.

Another time, she suffered a brain freeze, stopping momentarily and staring off, before resuming and addressing the War Powers Act.

Pelosi’s continued strange behavior comes as more Democrats call for her ouster from leadership.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who most recently challenged Pelosi for House Speaker, called for new leadership earlier this week.

“Our leadership does a tremendous job, but I do think we have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus and I do think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders,” Sanchez said in the October 5 C-SPAN clip aired during Ryan’s segment. “And I want to be a part of that transition and I want to see that happen.”

“Do you agree with her, a new generation of leaders?” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked Ryan. “You took on Nancy Pelosi in the last cycle. Do you feel even more that way now?”

“I’ve been very, very clear with where I stood over a year ago in my own race for House leadership, but I do think we need to continue to get young voices out there,” Ryan responded. “We’re doing it more and more now, and I think it’s appropriate for us to encourage young people to run for leadership positions and run for the Senate, and governor positions,” he continued.

“We need new young leaders in the Democratic Party if we’re going to be able to make back some of the losses we’ve had over the last 8 or 10 years,” Ryan said.

Ryan made similar comments earlier this year about Democrats’ “toxic” brand that’s “worse than Donald Trump’s in many parts of the country.”