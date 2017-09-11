WHAT’S WRONG WITH NANCY? Orders LGBT group to clap for Obama, laments ‘bulleting’ of youth

Share Reddit +1 Share Shares 0

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

That question is coming up again as the House Minority Leader was seen on Saturday repeatedly telling the GLAAD audience to clap and botching simple words.

Speaking of San Francisco, Pelosi said, “Our city is blessed with a large LGBTQ community, and a strong history of legacy— of advocacy…”

A painfully awkward moment came when she had to tell the gay rights group to applaud for President Obama.

“And we were very proud of the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and President Obama was so very much a part of that,” Pelosi said, inserting an applause line for Obama.

But no one clapped.

“Let’s hear it for President Obama,” Pelosi said after the silence.

“That’s an applause line,” she continued, “I’ll tell you when it’s an applause line if we’re not kind of in sync.”

Pelosi told the crowd to applaud for her efforts to “end discrimination.”

She went on to say we should “stop the bullying of LGBT youth in our schools.”

When some in the audience shouted approval, Pelosi flubbed her response, saying, “Stop the bulleting of our kids!”

“Innovation must be about inclusion,” she said, adding, “Alright, applause line!” and breaking into laughs.